Al Roker Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The 66-year-old Today Show co-host revealed the news on the show, and said he wanted to use his diagnosis as an opportunity to educate others.

Roker said: ["After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer. And it's a good news-bad news kind of thing. The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it's a little aggressive so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this. And it's one of those things that it's a little more common than people realize, so I just decided to go public with this. "I decided I wanted to go public with this because one in nine men are going to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, but for African American men it's one in seven and it's more deadly. So if you detect it early, it's a really treatable disease, which is why I wanted to go take you along my journey so we can learn to educate and protect the men in our lives."]