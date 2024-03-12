Al Pacino Says Awkward Oscars Delivery Was Producers’ Idea

Al Pacino says his unconventional delivery of the Best Picture winner at the Oscars was a choice made by the producers, not his own improvisation. Pacino clarified that he was told to omit the names of the nominated films because producers felt that the individual film presentations throughout the ceremony had already highlighted them.

“I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful,” Pacino said. “I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight, and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”

The controversy overshadowed the announcement that Pacino will be publishing his memoir, titled Sonny Boy, this fall.