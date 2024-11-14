Airbnb Renting Out The Colosseum For 16 Guests To Live Out Their ‘Gladiator’ Fantasies

Airbnb and Paramount Pictures are promoting Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II by offering a once-in-a-lifetime after-dark Gladiator experience in the Colosseum in Rome for up to 16 people. While guests are not permitted to stay overnight (“The Colosseum is a place of combat, not of rest,” states the listing), they can choose from two three-hour experiences at no cost per person, scheduled for May 7 and 8, 2025. Visitors will organize their own travel and be guided through the Colosseum, where they’ll suit up in provided armor and engage in a Gladiator battle at the iconic venue, marking the first time the Colosseum will host such an event after dark. (Variety)