Adele Song Could Be Wiped From Streaming Services In Light Of A New Court Ruling

Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes has accused Adele of plagiarizing his song “Mulheres” in her popular track “Million Years Ago” (from her 25 album) resulting in a Brazilian judge ordering the removal of Adele’s song from streaming platforms worldwide. Geraes is seeking lost royalties, moral damages, and songwriting credit. Adele’s record label subsidiaries in Brazil are instructed to cease distribution immediately, pending any possible appeals. In 2015, Turkish music fans accused Adele of plagiarism over the same song, claiming its melody resembled that of a 1985 song by Kurdish singer Ahmet Kaya. No legal action was taken. (UPROXX)