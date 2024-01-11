Adan Canto, Kiefer Sutherland, Halle Berry + More!
ADAN CANTO DIES AT THE AGE OF 42: Adan Canto, the Mexican actor known for his roles in The Cleaning Lady and X-Men: Days of Future Past died on Monday (January 8th) at the age of 42. According to ABC News, his cause of death was appendiceal cancer. Canto appeared on shows such as The Following, Narcos, and Designated Survivor as well. His former costars Kiefer Sutherland and Halle Berry took to social media on Tuesday (January 9th) to react to the news. “I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit,” Sutherland wrote. Berry added, “I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart.”
STEVE MARTIN, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, AND MICHAEL CHE COMMENT ON JOY KOY’S GOLDEN GLOBES CRITICISM: Comedians are coming to Jo Koy’s defense after he was heavily criticized for his approach to hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7th). Whoopi Goldberg said on Tuesday’s (January 9th) episode of The View, “Hosting gigs are just brutal. … If you’ve not been in these rooms before, and you’re sort of thrust out there, it’s hit or miss. I love Jo Koy. He makes me just crazy because he’s funny. I don’t know whether it was the room. I don’t know whether the jokes. I didn’t get to see it. But I do know that he is as good as it gets when it comes to stand-up.” Steve Martin wrote on Threads, “I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It’s a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I’m still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010. So, Congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand up!” Michael Che wrote on Instagram, “Comedians should boycott hosting awards shows.”
FOOD NETWORK STAR DARNELL FERGUSON IS ARRESTED FOR STRANGULATION AND BURGLARY: According to People, Superchef Grudge Match host Darnell Ferguson was arrested on Tuesday (January 9th) in Kentucky. He faces charges of strangulation, burglary, and terroristic threatening. He also faces misdemeanor charges of “assault, menacing, criminal mischief and theft-receipt of a stolen credit or debit card,” according to the outlet. In addition to hosting Superchef Grudge Match, Ferguson has appeared on Chopped, Worst Cooks in America, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Tournament of Champions.
‘BARBIE,’ ‘OPPENHEIMER,’ AND ‘SUCCESSION’ LEAD THE 2024 SAG AWARDS NOMINATIONS: According to Entertainment Weekly, Barbenheimer continues to dominate awards season, as both films led Wednesday’s (January 10th) Screen Actors Guild Award nominations with four nods each. Succession received the most nominations for television with five nods, while The Bear, Ted Lasso, and The Last of Us followed close behind with four nods each.
See the full list of nominations below:
Motion Picture cast
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
Barry The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian