Adan Canto, Kiefer Sutherland, Halle Berry + More!

ADAN CANTO DIES AT THE AGE OF 42: Adan Canto, the Mexican actor known for his roles in The Cleaning Lady and X-Men: Days of Future Past died on Monday (January 8th) at the age of 42. According to ABC News, his cause of death was appendiceal cancer. Canto appeared on shows such as The Following, Narcos, and Designated Survivor as well. His former costars Kiefer Sutherland and Halle Berry took to social media on Tuesday (January 9th) to react to the news. “I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit,” Sutherland wrote. Berry added, “I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart.”

STEVE MARTIN, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, AND MICHAEL CHE COMMENT ON JOY KOY’S GOLDEN GLOBES CRITICISM: Comedians are coming to Jo Koy’s defense after he was heavily criticized for his approach to hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7th). Whoopi Goldberg said on Tuesday’s (January 9th) episode of The View, “Hosting gigs are just brutal. … If you’ve not been in these rooms before, and you’re sort of thrust out there, it’s hit or miss. I love Jo Koy. He makes me just crazy because he’s funny. I don’t know whether it was the room. I don’t know whether the jokes. I didn’t get to see it. But I do know that he is as good as it gets when it comes to stand-up.” Steve Martin wrote on Threads, “I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It’s a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I’m still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010. So, Congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand up!” Michael Che wrote on Instagram, “Comedians should boycott hosting awards shows.”

FOOD NETWORK STAR DARNELL FERGUSON IS ARRESTED FOR STRANGULATION AND BURGLARY: According to People, Superchef Grudge Match host Darnell Ferguson was arrested on Tuesday (January 9th) in Kentucky. He faces charges of strangulation, burglary, and terroristic threatening. He also faces misdemeanor charges of “assault, menacing, criminal mischief and theft-receipt of a stolen credit or debit card,” according to the outlet. In addition to hosting Superchef Grudge Match, Ferguson has appeared on Chopped, Worst Cooks in America, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Tournament of Champions.

‘BARBIE,’ ‘OPPENHEIMER,’ AND ‘SUCCESSION’ LEAD THE 2024 SAG AWARDS NOMINATIONS: According to Entertainment Weekly, Barbenheimer continues to dominate awards season, as both films led Wednesday’s (January 10th) Screen Actors Guild Award nominations with four nods each. Succession received the most nominations for television with five nods, while The Bear, Ted Lasso, and The Last of Us followed close behind with four nods each.

See the full list of nominations below:

Motion Picture cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef

Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian