Adam Sandler, Paul Wesley, Deepti Vempati + More!

ADAM SANDLER IS RECOVERING FROM HIP SURGERY AND IS USING A CANE FOR SUPPORT: According to People, Adam Sandler underwent hip surgery around Labor Day and is currently recovering. The 50 First Dates star is using a cane to assist his mobility. A representative told the outlet that he scheduled the surgery between projects, and he is expected to begin his comedy tour on October 21st.

PAUL WESLEY AND INES DE RAMON ARE SEPARATED: People reports that Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and his wife of three years, Ines de Ramon, have separated and are living apart. A representative for the couple said, “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

‘LOVE IS BLIND’ STARS DEEPTI VEMPATI AND KYLE ABRAMS BREAK UP: Just days after their romance was confirmed on Love is Blind: After the Altar, Kyle Abrams announced that he and Deepti Vempati are broken up. The reality star wrote in an Instagram post Monday (September 19th), “Since After the Alter was filmed, we decided to go our separate ways early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.” He added that he has also “since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit.”

‘BACHELORETTE’ ALUM DEMARIO JACKSON SUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT BY TWO WOMEN: According to TMZ, Bachelorette alum DeMario Jackson is being sued by two different women for sexual assault. Court documents show that the two women claim he used his reality TV status to “lure the unsuspecting plaintiffs” into trusting him. One of the plaintiffs is accusing Jackson of pinning her to the bed and sexually assaulting her, while the other is accusing him of pressuring her into having sex and continuing forcefully when she told him to stop.