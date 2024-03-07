Adam Sandler, Margot Robbie Top List Of Highest-Paid Actors

Adam Sandler and Margot Robbie topped the Forbes list of highest-paid actors in 2023. Sandler earned $73 million, largely from his partnership with Netflix, while Robbie earned $59 million, mainly from her role in Barbie.

The rest of the list includes Tom Cruise ($45M), Ryan Gosling ($43M), Matt Damon ($43M), Jennifer Aniston ($42M), Leonardo DiCaprio ($41M), Jason Statham ($41M), Ben Affleck ($38M) and Denzel Washington ($24M).

The annual list is made up almost exclusively of movie stars, primarily men, who combined to earn $449 million total last year.