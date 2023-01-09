Adam Rich, Lisa Rinna, Bob Saget + More!

ADAM RICH DIES AT 54: Eight is Enough star Adam Rich has passed away at the age of 54. A family member told TMZ he died on Saturday (January 7th) at his Los Angeles area home. His cause of death is not yet known. Many in Hollywood took to social media to honor the late actor, including Lydia Cornell and Todd Bridges.

LISA RINNA LEAVES ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS’ AFTER EIGHT SEASONS: Lisa Rinna is walking away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons on the show. In a statement to People, she said, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” This news comes after Kathy Hilton famously told Rinna she was “the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it,” at the show’s reunion last year. Rinna was also booed at BravoCon in October, which she jokingly told the outlet made her feel “like a wrestler.”

TASTE AWARDS CHANGE THE NAME OF COMEDY AWARD TO HONOR BOB SAGET: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Taste Awards are paying tribute to the late Bob Saget by changing the name of their comedy award. The category will now be called the Bob Saget Award for Best Comedy and Humor. The chair of the Taste Awards A.K. Crump said, “We are all honored to be able to remember Bob and his contribution to our culture, to families and to comedy with this newly renamed award.”

WES BENTLEY SAYS ‘YELLOWSTONE’ CREATOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN KNOWS HOW THE SERIES WILL END: Deadline reports that Yellowstone star Wes Bentley said the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, knows how he wants to wrap up the storyline. During a panel at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles Friday (January 6th), Bentley said, “He has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it. That was a while ago. I’m sure he didn’t know how we were going to get there but he knows how.”