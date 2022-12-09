Adam Levine Is Google?s Top Trending Musician Of The Year

The 2022 year end results are in and the musician that was Google searched the most was Adam Levine.

He got more attention that he wanted in connection to his alleged affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh back in September.

Rounding out the top 5 were Mary J. Blige, Lil Tjay, Kendrick Lamar, and Migos.

Outside of the “musician” category…Will Smith, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were in the over-all top 5 Google searches of 2022.

