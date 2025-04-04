Adam Devine Says Doctors Told Him He Was Dying Due to Childhood Accident

Adam Devine recently shared the ongoing struggles he faces due to being hit by a cement truck as a child. On the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast, the Workaholics star revealed a health downturn in the past three years, including painful spasms and mobility issues. He says it “hurts to sit for too long, it hurts to stand for too long, and it hurts to walk for too long.” Despite doctors’ uncertainty about his condition, at one point, they even warned him of a potentially fatal outcome. “They told me I was dying, literally, within this last year they told me that,” he shared. Devine also detailed the childhood accident where he was struck by the truck, his recovery from which required numerous surgeries. “They say the reason I lived was the bike took the hit first,” he said. “I still slid 500 feet. Picked me up under the first two wheels and then spit me out.” (EW)