Actors Go On Strike As SAG-AFTRA Fails To Reach Deal

According to The New York Times, SAG-AFTRA leaders voted to strike on Thursday (July 13th) after failing to reach a deal with studios. The union represents approximately 160,000 actors, who are preparing to join the picket line on Friday (July 14th). The outlet reports that this is the first time actors and writers in Hollywood have been on strike together since 1960—as the Writers Guild of America has been on strike for more than 70 days so far.

During the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer on Thursday (July 13th), director Christopher Nolan announced that members of the cast, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh, left to make signs for the picket line. “I have to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast,” Nolan said, according to Deadline. “Unfortunately, they’re off to write their picket signs for what I believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of the union.”

Variety reports that actors in the union are prohibited from being on set, going to premieres, doing interviews about completed work, going to award shows, attending film festivals, and promoting work on social media.

Stars such as Viola Davis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Issa Rae, Cynthia Nixon, and Devon Sawa took to social media on Thursday (July 13th) to speak out in support of the strike.