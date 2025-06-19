Actor Sues Tyler Perry For Sexual Assault And Harassment On ‘The Oval’

Actor Derek Dixon, best known for his role in Tyler Perry’s TV drama The Oval, has filed a lawsuit against the media mogul. Dixon alleges that Perry used his industry influence to sexually assault and harass him, and is seeking $260 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Perry of creating a coercive dynamic by promising career advancement and then subjecting Dixon to escalating harassment, assault, and retaliation. Perry’s attorney denies the allegations, calling them false and part of a scam. The lawsuit includes screenshots of unwanted sexual text messages from Perry to Dixon, detailing alleged instances of assault and harassment. Dixon eventually filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission before eventually quitting the show. (Apnews)