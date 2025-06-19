Entertainment News 

Actor Sues Tyler Perry For Sexual Assault And Harassment On ‘The Oval’

Kevin

Actor Derek Dixon, best known for his role in Tyler Perry’s TV drama The Oval, has filed a lawsuit against the media mogul. Dixon alleges that Perry used his industry influence to sexually assault and harass him, and is seeking $260 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Perry of creating a coercive dynamic by promising career advancement and then subjecting Dixon to escalating harassment, assault, and retaliation. Perry’s attorney denies the allegations, calling them false and part of a scam. The lawsuit includes screenshots of unwanted sexual text messages from Perry to Dixon, detailing alleged instances of assault and harassment. Dixon eventually filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission before eventually quitting the show. (Apnews)