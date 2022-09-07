Accuser Says Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Need To Be Thrown In Jail

The 22 year old “Jane Doe” who has accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of sexually abusing her and her brother has written a letter saying that the officer assigned to her case hasn’t done much to address her complaint and that she’s more than ready lay out what she feels is an irrefutable case. She also said that Haddish and Spears need to be arrested immediately.

As previously reported, Haddish and Spears were named in a suit that stems from a 2013 skit uploaded to Funny Or Die titled “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” where Jane Doe, who was 14 at the time and her 7-year-old brother were subjects in the video.

Jane Doe addressed the letter to the LA County District Attorney George Gascon, saying that the LAPD has had no contact with them in the two years since they filed suit. The letter stated, “This matter’s breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the stream depravity committed by Haddish and Spears. My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations.’