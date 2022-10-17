Abigail Breslin Opens Up About Surviving Domestic Violence

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin opened up about being in an abusive relationship on Instagram Friday (October 14th). She began her post with a “massive TRIGGER WARNING” before sharing her story.

Breslin wrote that she was in an abusive relationship for approximately two years, which she writes “started out perfectly.” Unfortunately, things changed, and her abuser “took advantage of [her] innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent.”

The My Sister’s Keeper actress said she was “beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries… injuries most people didn’t even see.”

Breslin thanked her family and friends “who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping [her] leave this horrible situation.” She added that she is “now in a wonderful, healthy, happy relationship” with her fiancé Ira Kunyansky, but that she is “still healing” and still struggles with C-PTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder). Breslin wrote that she hopes sharing her story “at least helps some people feel a little bit less lonely.”