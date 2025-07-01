ABC Finally Renews ‘The Bachelor’ for Season 30

ABC has officially renewed “The Bachelor” for its 30th season after months of uncertainty within the franchise. The decision to greenlight the new season comes after a period of no new seasons for “The Bachelorette” and the departure of executive producers Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner. Season 30 of “The Bachelor” will be led by newcomer Scott Teti, who also serves as the showrunner for “Bachelor in Paradise.” The upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will feature a mix of younger contestants and older “Goldens” in their 60s and 70s. While a premiere date for Season 30 has yet to be announced, the series typically debuts new seasons in late January. (Variety)