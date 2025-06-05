Abby Lee Miller Files Lawsuit Claiming Surgeons Left Catheter in Her Body

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller filed a medical malpractice lawsuit alleging doctors left a catheter inside her abdomen after spinal surgery in 2020. Miller claims she suffered for years with undiagnosed pain, leading to the discovery of the catheter four years later. The lawsuit targets Cedars-Sinai Marina Hospital and several doctors seeking damages of at least $1.4 million. Miller, a paraplegic due to Burkitt Lymphoma, underwent spinal surgery for Spondylolisthesis in 2020. Despite ongoing pain complaints, physicians allegedly dismissed her concerns. Miller’s attorney emphasized the importance of recognizing and addressing women’s suffering in the medical system. (Dailymail)