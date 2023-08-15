Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zachary Levi, Tom Hanks + More!

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON SAYS HE ‘DIDN’T REALLY CARE FOR’ HIS ROLES IN ‘GODZILLA’ AND ‘AVENGERS:’ In a recent interview with Esquire, Aaron Taylor-Johnson said he turned down roles in “big, huge franchises” that “nobody knows about” after starring in movies like Godzilla and Avengers—films he also said he “didn’t really care for.” The Bullet Train actor told the outlet, “There was ‘Kick-Ass’ and then there was ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Avengers,’ and all those things lined up for me. But I didn’t really care for them…[I was up for movies] that nobody knows about—big, huge franchises that were in play. [But] I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn’t want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like.” He added, “In my opinion, the actor that goes job to job becomes f—king boring.”

ZACHARY LEVI SLAMS HOLLYWOOD FOR MAKING ‘GARBAGE’ MOVIES: Shazam! star Zachary Levi appeared at the Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday (August 12th) and dragged Hollywood for making “garbage” films. “I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys,” Levi told fans, according to Entertainment Weekly. “They don’t. How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my God, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie and it’s like, ‘This was what I get?’ They know that once you’ve already bought the ticket and you’re in the seat, they’ve got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help. It’ll help a lot.”

TOM HANKS OFFERED AUSTIN BUTLER ROLE IN ‘MASTERS OF THE AIR’ FOLLOWING ‘ELVIS’ TO HELP PREVENT ‘EMOTIONAL WHIPLASH:’ Austin Butler revealed in a recent interview with The Times of London that Tom Hanks offered him a role in the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air out of concern for his mental health following Elvis. Butler said the Castaway star told him, “You have immersed yourself so deeply in ‘Elvis’ that, for your mental health, it would be wise to go straight into something else. If you just jump off the train, you might have emotional whiplash … and, you know, I’ve got this thing I’m producing.’”

SEASON SIX PREMIERE OF ‘THE CHI’ BECOMES MOST-WATCHED PREMIERE ON SHOWTIME: Fans of The Chi have been tuning in to watch the first eight episodes of the sixth season ever since they were released on August 4th. Deadline reports that the premiere saw more than 1.8 million viewers in its first week, more than any other season of the show. “The Chi’s record-breaking performance validates our decision to integrate our streaming services with the new Paramount+ with Showtime,” Showtime executive Chris McCarthy said. “Exceptionally created by Lena Waithe, The Chi embodies the best of Showtime with rich characters and compelling, layered storytelling that keeps viewers coming back for more.”