Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Spotted Together Again In Florida

On Monday (March 7th), Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted together again in West Palm Beach, Florida, right before it was announced that Rodgers would be continuing his professional career with the Green Bay Packers.

The pair were photographed during a brief visit, as they left a private jet at the West Palm Beach airport and returned to the same plane hours later.

Rodgers and Woodley ended their engagement in February, but the football star and Big Little Lies actress have been spending a fair amount of time together lately.

A source told People, “They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn’t possible for them to focus on their relationship. Now when Aaron’s season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though.”

Time will tell whether they get back together or not!