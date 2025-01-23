Aaron & Nick Carter’s Sister To Tell Family’s Story In Paramount+ Doc From Soleil Moon Frye

Soleil Moon Frye will direct The Carters, a two-part documentary exploring the “extreme highs and tragic lows” of Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys and his late pop star brother Aaron Carter, who passed away in 2022. The “sad and eye-opening” documentary, told through the perspective of Angel Carter Conrad, Aaron’s twin sister, includes interviews with family friends like Melissa Joan Hart and Scout Willis, along with unseen home movies. Available for streaming on Paramount+ later this year, The Carters aims to shed light on the family dynamics and challenges faced by the Carter siblings, offering “a message of hope and purpose for others facing similar challenges.” (Variety)