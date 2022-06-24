Aaron And Sam Taylor-Johnson Renew Wedding Vows

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

The couple, who met on the set of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy, shared photos of the event on Instagram Wednesday (June 22nd).

The 32-year-old actor wrote, “A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both. We are blessed beyond belief.” He added, “Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!”

He and Sam, 55, share two daughters.