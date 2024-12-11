A$AP Rocky Cast In Spike Lee’s ‘High & Low’ Reimagining With Denzel Washington

A$AP Rocky has been confirmed to star in Spike Lee’s upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s High & Low. Also starring Denzel Washington, the Apple Original film is set for a theatrical release with a subsequent streaming release on Apple TV+. This marks Washington and Lee’s fifth collaboration, and A$AP Rocky’s role as Yung Felon is described as main part. Lee says the film is a reinterpretation of the Kurosawa original, about a cobbler who is extorted after his chauffeur’s son is mistakenly kidnapped and held for ransom. This project follows A$AP Rocky’s acting career debut in 2015’s Dope and other appearances in films like Zoolander 2. (Source)