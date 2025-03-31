‘A Working Man’ Beats ‘Snow White’ With $15M Opening

David Ayer’s thriller A Working Man, starring Jason Statham, surpassed Snow White at the box office with a robust domestic opening of $15.2 million. Meanwhile, Snow White faced a significant 66 percent decline, earning $14.2 million in its second week due to ongoing negative feedback. The Chosen: The Last Supper (Part One), opened in third with an impressive $11.5 million. Debuting in fourth place with $9.5 million was The Woman in the Yard, about a mysterious visitor on a family’s secluded farm. Closing out the top five was Death of a Unicorn, a horror/comedy starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, with a moderate $5.6 million. (THR)