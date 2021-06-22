A-Rod Hanging With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus?

The plot thickens! After Alex Rodriguez’s former fiancé moved on from him quickly with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck, it seems A-Rod is hanging with Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus. Affleck and Shookus dated from 2017-2019.

In a video clip obtained by Page Six, the 45-year-old Rodriguez is sitting next to Shookus, 41, at a backyard get-together in the Hamptons. An insider reveals that they’re just pals and have been “friends for 15 years.”

Rodriguez also recently rented a mansion in the Hamptons and was spotted dining with a mystery woman, but she is reportedly also just a pal.