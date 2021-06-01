'A Quiet Place' Shrieks With $58M

Paramount‘s A Quiet Place II raked in $48.4 million over three days, with a $58.5 million over the four-day opening expected.

“A Quiet Place Part II is the first domestic release this year to cross the threshold from ‘great opening weekend given the pandemic’ to ‘great opening weekend, period’ — offering undeniable proof that the domestic box office is back” beamed Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX in a statement. “The film’s stellar results give the box office a strong jolt of momentum heading into the summer, and the many blockbusters that held out for an exclusive theatrical release stand to benefit.”

Cruella came in second with $21.3 million for the weekend, and $26.5 million for the full holiday weekend.