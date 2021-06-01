Entertainment News 

'A Quiet Place' Shrieks With $58M

admin

Paramount‘s A Quiet Place II raked in $48.4 million over three days, with a $58.5 million over the four-day opening expected.

A Quiet Place Part II is the first domestic release this year to cross the threshold from ‘great opening weekend given the pandemic’ to ‘great opening weekend, period’ — offering undeniable proof that the domestic box office is back” beamed Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX in a statement. “The film’s stellar results give the box office a strong jolt of momentum heading into the summer, and the many blockbusters that held out for an exclusive theatrical release stand to benefit.”

Cruella came in second with $21.3 million for the weekend, and $26.5 million for the full holiday weekend.