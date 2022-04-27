A Psychologist Testifies That Amber Heard Shows Signs Of Personality Disorders

A psychologist by the name of Dr. Shannon Curry, hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team, testified in Depp’s defamation trial on Tuesday (April 26th), telling the court that she believed Amber Heard shows symptoms of borderline and histrionic personality disorders.

Dr. Curry said that she was asked to “provide a psychological evaluation of Ms. Heard” in October 2021, but that she was not asked to do the same for Depp.

Dr. Curry met with Heard “on two separate dates” for approximately 12 hours in total. She also reviewed “all the case documents” along with Heard’s medical records, audio and video recordings, and “multiple witness statements.”

“The results of Ms. Heard’s evaluation supported two diagnoses: borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder,” Dr. Curry said.