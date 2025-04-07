‘A Minecraft Movie’ Opens With Record-Breaking $157 Million Weekend

The Jack Black-starring A Minecraft Movie earned $157 million domestically during its opening weekend, the best opening of the year so far and the best opening for a video game adaptation ever. Globally, it amassed $301 million. (Captain America: Brave New World previously had the year’s highest opening with $88 million, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened with $146 million in 2023.) Following at a distant second, Jason Statham’s A Working Man earned $7.2 million. The Chosen: Last Supper – Part 2 held on to third place with $6.7 million. Disney’s Snow White slipped to fourth with $6 million. The Woman in the Yard earned $4.5 million for fifth. (Variety)