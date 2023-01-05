911 Call Reveals Jeremy Renner Was ‘Completely Crushed’ By Snowplow

A 911 call log reveals that Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” after a snowplow ran him over earlier this week.

According to an emergency log obtained by TMZ, Renner could be heard moaning in the background of the call and was experiencing heavy bleeding from his head. The log notes also said that after the Hawkeye star was run over by the snowcat, his chest collapsed, and his upper torso was crushed.

In the leadup to the accident Sunday (January 1st), the Avengers actor was removing snow from his driveway so that members of his family could leave. He was also clearing snow from a neighbor’s driveway and helping a stranded motorist.

Renner is currently in the intensive care unit of a Nevada hospital, recovering from two surgeries for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”