911 Call From Jeremy Renner’s Snow Plow Accident Released
Jeremy Renner can be heard moaning in pain in the background of the 911 call his neighbor made after the Avengers star was “crushed” by a Snowcat.
TMZ shared the audio Wednesday (January 18th), in which the caller can be heard saying, “Someone’s in front of my house, he got run over by a snowplow. He’s been crushed.”
The neighbor continued, “He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed. He’s got a head wound as well.”
The Hawkeye actor is currently back at home recovering, following the January 1st incident.