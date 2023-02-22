Entertainment News 

50 Cent Spars With Former Russian Kremlin Official Over Ari MELBER Interview

After appearing on an MSNBC politics, law and culture talk show last week, 50 Cent has found himself in a virtual shouting match with a former Russian Foreign Minister. The back-and-forth on Twitter started as the Russian ex-politician trolled 50 Cent saying that his appearance on the same talk show had a million more viewers than 50’s last appearance on the show. 50 Cent clapped back saying: “i’m happy your still alive, Putin didn’t like that shit you said be careful now!” The exchange ended on a friendly note with the Russian politician tweeting back that his son loved 50 Cent’s music. (HIPHOPDX)