50 Cent Spars With Former Russian Kremlin Official Over Ari MELBER Interview

After appearing on an MSNBC politics, law and culture talk show last week, 50 Cent has found himself in a virtual shouting match with a former Russian Foreign Minister. The back-and-forth on Twitter started as the Russian ex-politician trolled 50 Cent saying that his appearance on the same talk show had a million more viewers than 50’s last appearance on the show. 50 Cent clapped back saying: “i’m happy your still alive, Putin didn’t like that shit you said be careful now!” The exchange ended on a friendly note with the Russian politician tweeting back that his son loved 50 Cent’s music. (HIPHOPDX)