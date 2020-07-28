411 on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Biography ‘Finding Freedom’

A new biography of the Sussexes is offering a new look at their private world. Finding Freedom, by royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, dives into the split between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the royals.

Excerpts have been serialized ahead of its August drop in The Times and The Sunday Times. A few key takeaways:

MEGHAN FELT BLAMED

Per the book, Meghan told a pal that she gave up her “entire life” for the royal family and was angry that she was blamed for leaving. As many will recall, the pair stepped down from their royal duties in January and are living in L.A.

“As Meghan tearfully told a friend in March: ‘I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad,'” the book states.

“The courtiers blame Meghan, and some family do,” a source is quoted as saying in Finding Freedom.

WILLIAM WARNED HARRY

Prince William warned Harry against being “blindsided by lust” with Meghan.

“After all, these are two brothers that have spent their whole lives with people trying to take advantage of them,” the source is quoted as saying in the book.

“They’ve both developed a radar to detect that type of person, but as William didn’t know a whole lot about Meghan, he wanted to make sure Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.”

But: “Harry could see through William’s words. He was being a snob,” a source close to Harry is quoted as saying in the book.

PREJUDICE?

Harry considered in the beginning of his relationship with Meghan that some critics might be prejudiced.

The authors write: “When some questioned his new relationship, and whether she was suitable, he would wonder, ‘Is this about race? Is it snobbery?’ An old friend of Harry’s spent an afternoon gossiping about Meghan, making disparaging remarks about her Hollywood background. Word got back to Harry, and the prince immediately cut him off.”

LOVE

Finding Freedom is also about Meghan and Harry’s love. Their first date went down at Soho House‘s Dean Street Townhouse in London. A source told Scobie and Durand they chatted over drinks for nearly three hours.

“Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other,” a friend told the authors. “It was as if Harry was in a trance.”

Three months into their relationship, which entailed secret dates and flights, Harry told Meghan “I love you.” She immediately replied, “I love you too.”

RIFT REPORTS FALSE

Finding Freedom clams the widely reported feud between the Cambridges and Sussexes was false, but the book admits that they don’t have a lot to talk about it.

Durand and Scobie write: “The truth was that Meghan and Kate just didn’t know each other that well.”

They also addressed a rumor that Meghan made Kate Middleton cry during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting for Princess Charlotte, stating that it is completely false.

A source who was there said: “Some of the children weren’t cooperating, and there was a lot going on. Everyone tried to help where they could, but it’s never easy with kids at fittings. There were no tears from anyone. And in the end, the fitting was fine. Kate and Meghan were both a little stressed but professional in the room, and there were other people there.”

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry previously said in a statement, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”