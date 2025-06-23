‘28 Years Later’ Has $30 Million Start, ‘Elio’ Lands Worst Debut In Pixar History With $21 Million

How To Train Your Dragon has maintained its position as the top-grossing movie in North America with $37 million. 28 Years Later opened in second place with $30 million, meeting industry expectations. The film also earned an additional $30 million overseas, resulting in an initial worldwide total of $60 million. Pixar’s latest release, Elio, an intergalactic adventure about a young boy, debuted in third place with $21 million, marking the worst opening for a Pixar film in modern history. Rounding out the top five, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch collected $9.5 million, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning added $6.55 million in their respective fifth weeks. (Variety)