1917 Bests Box Office

Amblin/New Republic/Universal’s 1917 snagged $36.5 million in its first wide-open weekend, bringing its total haul to $39.2 million since its limited debut at Christmas. Worldwide, it garnered $56.2 million. Observers say that the Golden Globe win for Best Drama helped spur 1917 along.

If 1917 gets a Best Picture Oscar nod today, and if it wins, it will be the second year in a row that Universal and Amblin have grabbed the top prize together after last year’s Green Book win.

Meanwhile, Star Wars sits in second place with $15.05 million, with Jumanji in third with $14 million, and Like a Boss, starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek grabbing $10 million and tailing them in fourth place.