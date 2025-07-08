’16 & Pregnant’ Alum Whitney Purvis Arrested On Suspicion Of Involuntary Manslaughter

Former 16 & Pregnant star Whitney Purvis is facing legal troubles one month after the passing of her 16-year-old son, Weston. Purvis was arrested on suspicion of felony involuntary manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance, and use of a communication device to commit a felony involving controlled substances in Floyd County, Georgia, on July 7th. According to the arrest affidavit, Purvis allegedly “distributed a substance presented as ‘Tranq,’ commonly known as Xylazine and Fentanyl, to the victim, which directly contributed in the victim’s death due to a toxic overdose.” The victim is identified as John M. Harris, whose obituary described him as someone who “never met a stranger” and “loved fiercely.” Purvis’ arrest comes a month after she announced Weston’s death on Facebook, describing it as her “worst nightmare come true” and expressing her grief over the loss of her “perfect” son. (People)