Woman cuts hole in face mask to make it “easier to breathe”

sdominick/iStock(LEXINGTON, Ky) — A Kentucky woman apparently found it difficult to breathe with the protective mask she was wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so she did what she believed was the only logical thing, which was cut a hole in the middle of it.

A gas station clerk at S J Food Mart in Lexington saw the woman entering the store with the torn mask and caught her on video.

“Where did you get that mask from?” he asks the woman as she approaches the counter to pay for gas.

“Well, since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this makes it a lot easier to breathe,” she replies.

“Cutting it?” asks the clerk incredulously, adding, “Yeah, I’ll do that too, thanks for the advice.”

The woman then leaves the store.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that masks should cover the mouth and nose completely. Otherwise, it simply doesn’t work.

Kentucky’s number of COVID-19 cases is at least 5,822 as of Wednesday morning after rising by 275 as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

