US counts 21,000 new COVID-19 cases as protests erupt

iStock/ffikretow (NEW YORK) — COVID-19 cases in the U.S. jumped by 21,000 on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Every state in the country reported new cases, including Washington D.C. and all U.S. territories.

Most states are reopening their economy by allowing certain stores to resume operation and permitting dining in restaurants that meet social distancing guidelines.

However, with thousands of protestors rallying for justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody, large crowds have amassed with some participants not wearing masks and many not maintaining a distance of six feet apart.

Between May 25 to the 27, the U.S. reported a daily increase of 18,600 new COVID-19 cases. That number jumped to 22,500 between May 28 to June 1.

George Floyd died on Memorial Day.

COVID-19 has sickened over 6.3 million people worldwide and killed over 378,000. In the U.S., more than 1.8 million people have contracted the virus and the current death toll stands at 106,046, says Johns Hopkins University.