Tractor trailer spills hundreds of rolls of precious toilet paper on North Carolina highway

Praneat/iStock(GASTONIA, N.C.) — Toilet paper is worth its weight in gold lately, thanks to a run on the stuff by people afraid of running low while holed up in their houses during the COVID-19 pandemic — and now, North Carolina residents may have a real reason to worry.

WSOC-TV reported on Thursday that a tractor-trailer spilled hundreds of rolls of the precious supply all over Interstate 85 in Gaston County.

TV crews who arrived on the scene say they “could see could see the paper strewn across the roadway and along the side of the interstate,”

The TV station, which posted video of the scene on Twitter, reports there was no impact on traffic.

We’re sure the locals would be more than happy to help with cleanup.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.