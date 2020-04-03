TLC announces '90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined'

TLC(NEW YORK) — Ready for a blast from the past? Well, that’s exactly what fans will get with TLC’s new miniseries 90 Day Finacé: Self-Quarantined.

The five-episode limited series will check in on both couples and individuals that have been featured on the show — from the veterans from its 2014 launch all the way up to its most recent cast — to see what they have been up to and learn how their lives are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the network’s press release.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” said Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC.

“So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us,” he continued. “Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premieres Monday, April 20 at 9 PM ET/PT.

