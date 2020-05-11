'Saturday Night Live' wraps season with final “At-Home” edition featuring Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey & more

NBCUniversalMedia(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live wrapped its 45th season with its third “At-Home” edition, which featured remote performances from the cast, former cast member-turned host Kristen Wiig, as well as appearances by SNL alums Tina Fey and Martin Short.

The episode began with another Alec Baldwin-as-President Trump sketch, this time with the ersatz Commander-In-Chief addressing the graduating class of 2020 — or, as he declared it, “The class of COVID-19.”

Baldwin’s Trump tried to encourage students as they embark on their careers amid a coroavirus-devastated economy. “There are so many exciting new jobs out there, like grocery store bouncer, cam girl, porch pirate, amateur nurse, and coal,” Baldwin advised. “Don’t forget about coal, it’s in the ground and you just dig down and grab it.”

Baldwin later began coughing, a hint that he could have COVID-19, but he then took a swig from a bottle of bleach, calling it “good ol’ invincibility juice,” a reference to Trump’s widely criticized suggestion that disinfectants could help prevent coronavirus infection.

Tina Fey joined Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost with a “message for mothers” from quarantine, revealing that she’s been teaching her kids “gibberish” as she home schools them, and how she’s changing her Zoom background to images including “a picture of my foot two months ago, when it still looked human.”

Josh Gad and actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo.also appeared in the finale, with musical guest Boyz II Men featuring Babyface serenading moms with “A Song for Mama,” in honor of Mother’s Day.

