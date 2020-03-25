Ryan Reynolds donates 30% of Aviation Gin proceeds to bartenders in need

Jason Mendez/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Reynolds just came up with the ultimate win-win situation for those who like to drink gin.

Buy a bottle of Aviation Gin and simultaneously help a bartender in need. Everybody wins.

“We’re available at home – where we hope you are right now – but your bartenders miss you,” the beverage website read. “So we’ve started a tab by donating $15K to the United States Bartender’s Guild and will be adding an additional 30% tip for every bottle delivered through May 1st.”

“Stay home to help #FlattenTheCurve while we #TipYourBartenders,” the site added.

The 43-year-old actor also shared the news to his Twitter account, alongside a photo of himself suited holding a glass with a bottle of Aviation Gin in the background.

This isn’t the only way that Reynolds has helped out during the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. About a week ago on March 16, he and his wife, Blake Lively donated $1 million to hunger relief organizations Feed America and Food Banks Canada.

Alongside a screenshot of a message detailing their generous donation, he tweeted, “I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a**hole. If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

Hours later Breaking Bad alums Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are followed suit, with Dos Hombres Mezcal, which the two actors own.

