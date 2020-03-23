Rita Wilson gets 'Naughty' while going “Quarantine Stir Crazy”

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Actress, singer and producer Rita Wilson, still in quarantine in Australia with husband Tom Hanks following their positive diagnosis for COVID-19, is getting positively naughty.

Specifically, in an Instagram post she called “Quarantine Stir Crazy,” Wilson’s shown reading the sci-fi book Ender’s Game, and then unexpectedly starts flawlessly rapping along with Naughty By Nature’s 1992 classic, “Hip Hop Hooray.”

Following a deadpan rendition of the song, Wilson returns to reading her book. At least she hasn’t lost her sense of humor.

Wilson and Hanks apparently contracted the virus when they were in Australia while he was working on an Elvis Presley biopic that has since been indefinitely postponed.

Hanks hit social media Sunday as well, though his update was decidedly more sober, tweeting that he and Wilson “feel better” and adding, “this, too, shall pass.”

