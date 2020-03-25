Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

Chris Jackson — WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince Charles has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to his spokesperson.

A statement issued today by Clarence House, Charles’ royal residence in London, declares, “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

The statement continues: “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” referring to Charles’ wife, Camilla. “In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

Prince Charles and Camilla are staying at Birkhall, his private residence in Scotland.

The statement notes, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

It’s not known what other members of the royal family, if any, Prince Charles may have been in contact with recently, nor what COVID-19 preventive measures the royal family may be taking.

Because of his age, 71-year-old Prince Charles automatically is among those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, but he is otherwise believed to be in good health.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.