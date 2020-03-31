People with doctor fetishes are donating their medical gear to healthcare workers

FangXiaNuo/iStock(LONDON) — There’s a fetish for everything, but those who have a kink for dressing up like doctors and nurses are forgoing theirs to help real medical professionals.

MedFetUK, a site for those who really like playing doctor, donated all their medical supplies to the National Health Service (NHS) over the weekend.

In a five-part Twitter thread, the website announced, “Today we donated our entire stock of disposable scrubs to an NHS hospital. It was just a few sets, because we don’t carry large stocks, but they were desperate, so we sent them free of charge.”

MedFetUK went on to say that, while they don’t want to get political, they felt they had to weigh in on the COVID-19 pandemic. Mostly, they called out politicians who claim the NHS has everything it needs to combat the outbreak.

“When you see someone from the government saying the NHS is getting what it needs, that is a LIE,” fumed MedFet, “We have been contacted this week by representatives of NHS procurement all over the country, trying to source basic protective equipment and clothing.”

The website went on to call this entire incident “scandalous” because “we, a tiny company set up to serve a small section of the kink community, find ourselves being sought out as a last-resort supplier.”

MedFet later tweeted that they didn’t assist the NHS for “special kudos” but because it was the “obvious and only right thing to do.” The website also shouted out healthcare workers for bravely fighting on the front lines against the pandemic.

The UK currently has over 22,400 confirmed cases and more than 1,400 deaths.

