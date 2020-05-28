Over 100,000 people now dead from COVID-19 in US

iStock/ninjaMonkeyStudio (NEW YORK) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has sickened over 5.6 million people and killed more than 356,000 worldwide, in the U.S. death toll surpassed 100,000 on Wednesday.

According to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, it’s estimated that at least 100,442 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States as of Thursday morning. That’s more than U.S. military deaths sustained in the Vietnam and Korean Wars combined.

At least 1.69 million people in the U.S. have been sickened by the virus.

Back on March 27, the U.S. death toll surpassed 2,300. A month later on April 27, deaths swelled to over 50,400. U.S. deaths reached six digits on May 27.

America has suffered the most deaths out of any other country, with the United Kingdom reporting the second-highest death toll: 37,542. Italy suffered the third highest-number of deaths, with 33,072.

Despite the growing U.S. death toll, states across the country continue to reopen, with Maryland resuming outdoor dining on Friday, May 29, now that the state has completed phase I of its reopening plan. Outdoor activities like youth sports and drive in movie theaters may also resume on Friday.

Health officials continue to caution that, if social distancing measures aren’t followed, a stronger second wave of the virus can hit in the fall. In the meantime, the global search for a vaccine continues.

