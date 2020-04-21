'One World: Together at Home' COVID-19 benefit scores 20 million+ viewers

Global Citizen(NEW YORK) Nearly 21 million viewers tuned in to Saturday’s critically successful One World: Together at Home concert, which raised over 128 million dollars for the World Health Organization to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s estimated that 20.7 million tuned in for the final two hours of the eight-hour livestream event, which aired across all the major networks and streaming platforms. The concert was a hit on social media as well, becoming one of the top trending topics over the weekend and generating nearly five million social interactions across the three major social networks: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

More than 70 musical artists contributed performances from their homes, including Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney and many others. Dozens of celebrities also took part.

