Masks for everyone “under very active consideration” says Fauci

Powerofflowers/iStock(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed on Tuesday the possibility of all Americans wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it “under very active consideration.”

“The idea of getting a much more broad community-wide use of masks outside of the health care setting is under very active discussion at the task force. The CDC group is looking at that very carefully,” Fauci said in an interview with CNN. “The thing that has inhibited that a bit is to make sure we don’t take away the supply of masks from the health care workers who need them.”

Fauci did go on to confirm that ” a person who may or may not be infected wants to prevent infecting somebody else, one of the best ways to do that is with a mask.”

His comments come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention floated the potential of having the general public cover their face when in public. This possible recommendation is a reversal from the CDC’s prior guidelines that said only health care workers should wear masks.

Meanwhile, hospitals around the country are warning public officials that their supplies of personal protective equipment, known as PPE, are dwindling. Crucial items such as face masks and gloves are currently being rationed due to the increased demand.

President Trump, during his daily press conference — which went for a marathon two hours and 11 minutes on Tuesday — raised the possibility of wearing scarves in public. Dr. Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx did not comment on the president’s suggestion.

