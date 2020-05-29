Leprechauns are doing fine amid the COVID-19 pandemic

master1305/iStock(DUBLIN) — As Ireland deals with a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its last living leprechaun whisperer, Kevin Woods, reassured the public that Ireland’s leprechauns are doing just fine, according to The Irish Post.

During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning on Wednesday, the prominent leprechaun advocate and activist insisted the Irish fairies are OK, although their numbers are dwindling.

“There were millions of them here in Ireland and they all died, apart from 236 of them,” he explains.

As for how leprechauns are coping with Ireland’s lockdown restrictions, Woods says “they don’t have a problem with it.”

Woods also assured viewers that his encounters with the little Irish icons adhere to the government’s lockdown measures.

“Leprechauns are spirits, they manifest themselves to me as leprechauns. I visit them each day, I haven’t broken the restrictions,” he said.

Adds Woods, “I communicate with them through an out of body experience, everyone knows what I mean and I can transfer my spirit up there.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.