Kim Kardashian accepts #AllInChallenge, offers 'KUWTK' appearance and lunch with sisters

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Another day, another celebrity accepts the #AllInChallenge.

Kim Kardashian is the latest to offer fans the chance of a lifetime after being challenged by Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen. She made the announcement in an Instagram video on Monday.

In the short clip, Kim shared that one winner, selected at random, will get to enjoy a meal with the KKW beauty creator and her famous sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as they film the upcoming season of their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Thanks to @gisele I’m joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time…” the 39-year-old captioned the post.

All of the proceeds raised by the mother of four “will go to relief efforts through @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica, and America’s Food Fund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen,” according to the social media post.

In addition to lunch at one of Los Angeles’ top spots, the winner and a guest will receive two round-trip coach airfare tickets and a one-night hotel stay in the area.

To enter visit AllInChallenge.in/kkw. Entries are being accepted until May 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.