Josh Gad shares video of himself crying to show “it's okay”

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Josh Gad bared his soul Thursday in an emotional Instagram video on Instagram Thursday, in hopes of sending a message to others that “it’s okay to cry” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to cry for a second,” Gad began. “And I was gonna do it by myself and then I thought, ‘You know what? It’s important for everybody to understand that we’re all going through so much uncertainty right now.'”

The Frozen 2 actor added, “We’re going to get through it and it’s hard and I’m emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly.”

“But I’m also emotional because of all the incredible things that so many of you out there are doing on a daily basis, and I know it’s a struggle right now for so many people,” he continued. “And I just wanted to say I love you all and I’m thinking of you all and we’ll get through this.”

The post generated warm wishes from fans, and fellow actors, including Shazam!’s Zachary Levi, who replied, “Amen brother.”

