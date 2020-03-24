Japanese PM says 2020 Summer Olympics will be delayed until next year due to COVID-19

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images(TOKYO) — Despite repeated insistence from officials in host country Japan that the summer Olympics would begin Friday, July 24 as scheduled, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Tuesday that he’d spoken with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and both had agreed to delay the Summer Games until next year.

An official announcement is expected later Tuesday.

The IOC on Sunday announced it was considering a postponement out of COVID-19 infection concerns. Officials from Australia and Canada have already declared they will not send athletes to the Games if they take place as scheduled.

