Hookup site AdultFriendFinder goes clean to stream COVID-19-affected weddings

iStock/cSondy(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE CONTENT) With weddings worldwide being postponed or canceled over COVID-19 concerns, another adult-oriented site has cleaned up its act to help out.

AdultFriendFinder has launched the safe for work site weddings.adultfriendfinder.com, and is offering to livestream your wedding to friends and family situated across the world for free in crisp 4K and 1080p.

The site notes that couples can select between having a private video channel that is only accessible to friends and family via a private link and password, or a public video channel that the world can tune in to and watch.

FriendFinder Networks CEO Jonathan Buckheit tells ABC Audio, “Over the years, we have seen many marriages by couples who met on AdultFriendFinder. We appreciate the many years of patronage the public have given us on our site, and thought this this was a nice way of saying thank you during a difficult time for people who want to take advantage of our offer.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.